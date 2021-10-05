Fort Bragg soldier dies, 4 others hurt in accident on North Carolina base, Army says

A soldier is dead and four others were injured after an accident on Fort Bragg, officials said. U.S. Army

A soldier is dead and four others are injured after an accident on a North Carolina military base, officials said.

Fort Bragg in a news release shared few details but described the incident as an on-base “accident involving a military vehicle.”

Officials said it happened along Butner Road at about 12:50 p.m. Monday. The area is roughly 10 miles northwest of downtown Fayetteville.

“Anytime you lose a Soldier on-post in a situation outside of combat, it hurts,” Col. Joe Buccino, a Fort Bragg spokesperson, said Monday in the news release. “It’s a tragic loss. There will be a time for investigating the cause and nature of this accident, but right now we’re focusing our attention on the troops and Families.”

As of Monday night, Fort Bragg and the XVIII Airborne Corps said the incident was under investigation. The Army wasn’t sharing the identities of the soldiers involved as it waited to notify the next of kin, according to officials.

Fort Bragg representatives didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for additional information about the incident on Tuesday.

