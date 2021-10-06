10-year-old Texas boy dies after ‘freak accident’ at rodeo, Louisiana cops say

Legend Williamson, a 10-year-old boy from Lufkin, Texas, died Sunday after a rodeo accident. Hudson ISD Police Department

A 10-year-old boy from Texas described by officials as a “phenomenal young man” died last weekend during a rodeo accident in Louisiana, cops say.

A horse ridden by Legend Williamson in the warm-up pen during Sunday’s Texas Junior High Rodeo in Louisiana suffered a heart attack or brain aneurysm and fell on the boy, according to KPLC.

The horse died immediately and Legend was taken to a hospital, where he died, a Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s detective told KPLC. The detective, Sylvester Denmond, described the incident as a “freak accident.”

Legend, from Lufkin, Texas, “was absolutely a blessing to all who knew him,” the Hudson ISD Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

“You could not help but to love him and his sweet personality. The most respectful, polite, helpful, caring, and spirited young man,” the police department said. “Talking to him was a true joy, mixed with an awe of amazement.”

In a statement to Pinewoods Youth Radio, the family said it was “heartbroken and paralyzed with unimaginable grief.”

The boy was a fifth grade student at Lufkin LEAD Academy and was also a member of Harmony Hill Baptist Church, an obituary states.

He “was a friend to everyone,” according to the obituary.

“His passion was rodeo and team roping, and his heart enjoyed being with his friends,” according to the obituary. “The impact Legend has made on this world in his 10 short years of life is enough to last an eternity.”

Earlier in the week, Legend had opened a bank account with his rodeo winnings. His mom said on Facebook that Legend was investing for his future.

Premier Hay Supply said in June that Legend was the “top salesman” at the Lufkin business. A woman wrote on Facebook that Legend stole her heart “with his customer service and cool confidence.”

“I loved it when he was there serving customers, I would watch him with admiration and amusement,” Susie Thompson said. “I just can’t believe you have gone, Legend.”