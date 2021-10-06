ICU nurse creates registry for newborn after 22-year-old Arkansas mom dies of COVID

An ICU nurse started a baby registry for an Arkansas family after the newborn’s 22-year-old mom died of COVID-19. GOFUNDME SCREENGRAB

An ICU nurse started a baby registry for an Arkansas family after the newborn’s 22-year-old mom died of COVID-19.

Emily Robinson was admitted to the hospital for the coronavirus on Aug. 18 — exactly a week before she gave birth to a girl named Carmen during an emergency C-section, more than two months early, according to the GoFundMe set up by ICU nurse Ashlee Andrews Schwartz.

Despite the tragic loss of the young mom nearly a month later on Sept. 20 at Mercy Hospital Fort Smith, Schwartz told WDSU she is grateful that she found a way to help Emily’s husband Eric Robinson.

“I would just hope that, if I were in Eric’s shoes, that someone would do the same thing for me,” Schwartz said. “I just felt called.”

But Eric Robinson, who is one year older than Emily Robinson, is still in shock that his wife is gone.

He told KFSM on Sept. 14 that his wife “had a pretty good week” — but then her health began to falter shortly after.

“They brought us all into the room and told us that her lungs collapsed again and she wouldn’t survive,” Eric Robinson told KNWA about Emily Robinson, who at the time was on a ventilator in a medically-induced coma.

“They tried to get her back three times (after Emily’s heart stopped) and then the fourth time there was nothing they could get back,” he told the outlet. “I sat down in the family room and said my goodbyes.”

Eric Robinson wrote on GoFundMe that Emily Robinson, who was not vaccinated against COVID-19, was “truly amazing.”

“Vaccinated or not, please take Covid seriously,” he wrote. “Had we, Emily would still be here.”