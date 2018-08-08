Airport scan detected a possible bomb in passenger’s luggage. It was a sex toy

Security officers scanning luggage at Schönefeld Airport in Berlin, Germany, sounded the alarm Tuesday when they thought they had detected a possible bomb, reported CNN.

The scare, which shut down part of the airport, ended up being a false alarm when the objects turned out to be sex toys, according to the Berliner Morgenpost.

The 31-year-old man who had checked the luggage was at first reluctant to talk to security personnel about the contents, calling them “technical stuff,” reported CNN.

“After 60 tense minutes, (security personnel) returned laughing,” the passenger told RT, which honored his request not to be named. “The hand grenade was in fact a vibrator from Ann Summers that my girlfriend and I had purchased two weeks previous.”

The luggage counter and some check-in counters were closed for about an hour during the incident, reported the Berliner Morgenpost.

Also on Tuesday, the Frankfurt Airport was closed after a security officer mistakenly let a French family through despite having tested positive for explosives, reported BBC News.

The airport, Germany’s busiest, halted boarding and partly evacuated one terminal until the family was found and cleared to continue.