Helicopter pilot shows mad skills in precision rescue of injured skier

A dramatic helicopter rescue of an injured skier in Passy, France, was captured on video on January 2, 2018.
The video, posted by Nicolas Derely, showed off amazing precision of the pilot as the chopper’s rotor blades spin just inches from the snowy mountainside.
Nicolas Derely told French television that he was skiing with his family when his son’s friend Emmanuel De Bellavoine began to struggle because of a weak knee. Derely said that the group called for help and captured footage of the rescue.
Facebook and Twitter videos show the helicopter landing in the area and helping the injured skier, before hoisting him into a helicopter.
