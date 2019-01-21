Airline passengers plead for help after being trapped for 14 hours on frigid tarmac

First, a medical emergency on board diverted a Hong Kong-bound United Airlines flight to a freezing Newfoundland military airport, NBC News reported.

Then a broken emergency exit stranded passengers aboard the heated plane for more than 14 hours in minus-20-degree temperatures on the tarmac, CNN reported.

Travelers could not disembark because the Goose Bay Airport had no customs officer on duty overnight, CBS News reported.

“Please help us. This is an emergency @united. People are not doing well. Running low on food,” passenger Sonjay Dutt wrote on Twitter.

The airplane crew later brought snacks and water from Tim Hortons and passengers were eventually allowed to leave the plane to a small terminal, The New York Daily News reported.

A rescue plane from Newark, New Jersey, where the flight had originated, arrived Sunday morning and, after failed attempts to repair the emergency door, flew passengers back to Newark that night, CBS News reported.

“It’s been a long long long long day,” Dutt posted on Twitter.

“Passengers have been generally respectful and calm given the circumstances, but everyone is frustrated and angry,” said passenger Steven Lau, NBC News reported.

United Airlines released a statement apologizing for the problems, CNN reported.

Passengers praised the flight crew.

“The staff, the crew was amazing. I feel bad for them, because they had no information,” said passenger Eitan Magid, WCBS reported.

The 250 passengers aboard were given full refunds, $500 travel credits, $100 gift cards and vouchers for food and hotels, according to the station.