Has a bloody scarf finally identified Jack the Ripper? Not so fast, skeptics say

By Don Sweeney

March 18, 2019 10:42 AM

A member of staff poses stands in front of a screen showing a short movie about Jack the Ripper during a press preview for the exhibition “Jack the Ripper and the East End” at the Museum in Docklands, London, Wednesday, May 14, 2008. The exhibition, which will open to the public on Thursday, displays for the first time surviving original documents, including police files, photographs and letters from the public to highlight the serial killer, who allegedly murdered 11 women between 1888 and 1891 in London’s East End. (AP Photo/Akira Suemori) Akira Suemori The Associated Press file
DNA tests on a bloody shawl linked to one of the Jack the Ripper slayings in 1888 in London have identified the killer, according to a new scientific paper in the Journal of Forensic Sciences.

The paper says DNA from blood and semen on the scarf, found near the body of Catherine Eddowes, the killer’s fourth known victim, points to Aaron Kosminski, a 23-year-old Polish barber considered a prime suspect at the time, Science reports.

The person known as Jack the Ripper killed at least five women, all thought to be prostitutes, in the Whitechapel district of London from August to November 1888 before apparently vanishing.

The case has inspired countless books, films and theories as to the killer’s true identity over the ensuing 130 years.

“We applied novel, minimally destructive techniques for sample recovery from forensically relevant stains on the evidence and separated single cells linked to the suspect, followed by phenotypic analysis,” says the new Journal of Forensic Sciences paper.

The DNA results were compared to descendants of both Eddowes and Kosminski, the paper says.

But skeptics say key details on “specific genetic variants” between the samples are not included in the paper, Science reports. They also question whether mitochondrial DNA can provide a positive identification, or merely rule out an individual.

And others say there’s no evidence the shawl was ever at the crime scene, Science reports, and point out it could have been contaminated in the decades since the crimes.

With the exception of identical twins, each person has a unique DNA profile. This makes DNA matching a powerful tool for finding and convicting the perpetrator of a crime.

