Cougar attack leaves man with ‘major injuries’ to face in western Canada, officials say

A rare cougar attack on a human has been reported in an Soo Valley north of Vancouver. The species is also known as a mountain lion and puma. Courtesy

A rare cougar attack on a human has been reported in the Soo Valley area north of Vancouver, Canada.

The victim is a 69-year-old man, who suffered serious injuries. His identity has not been released.

Canada’s Conservation Officer Service says the mauling happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday, near the British Columbia community of Whistler. That’s about 220 miles north of Seattle.

“The man was mauled by a cougar and suffered major injuries to his face and hand,” the Conservation Officer Service wrote on Facebook. “He was taken to hospital via ambulance and is reportedly in stable condition.”

Royal Canadian Mounted Police based out of Whistler “were first to arrive at the site and euthanized a cougar on the property,” officials said.

“The COS does not believe there is any risk to the public at this time,” the post said.

The size of the cougar has not yet been released, and officials did not say how the man encountered the predator.

Cougars go by multiple names on the continent, including mountain lion, puma and panther. Males grow to about 220 pounds and 6.5 feet in length, Nature Canada reports.

“This large cat is one of Canada’s most dangerous predators, capable of killing prey much bigger than his own weight,” Back Country Canada Travel reports. “Even a 270-kilogram (595 pounds) moose is not safe with a cougar.”

Wild Safe BC reports cougar attacks are rare, but calls about the creature account for around 2,500 calls annually to the Conservation Officer Service.

“In the past 100 years, there have been fewer than two dozen fatal cougar attacks in North America,” Outsideonline.com reports.