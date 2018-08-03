Sean Spicer stops Friday night at William Jessup in Rocklin as part of his book tour

Former Trump administration press secretary Sean Spicer will be speaking at William Jessup University in Rocklin at 7 p.m. Friday.
The event will be held in the Academic Warehouse. Tickets are close to being sold out, according to Matthew Bisiaux, a spokesman for KTKZ-AM 1030, Christian radio station “The Answer” which is helping to host the event. Tickets are $10 online and $20 at the door.
Kay Foley, a spokeswoman for Spicer, said that the stop is a part of a tour to promote his book “The Briefing: Politics, the Press, and the President,” which has been described by The Guardian as “a highly readable and often informative effort to defend Trump, restore some of the author’s own lost luster, and settle a few scores.”
In San Francisco on Thursday night, he was met with an “surprisingly enthusiastic” crowd, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, where he described the first of several gaffes he endured publicly during his short tenure – the showdown with reporters over the size of the inauguration crowds in Washington, D.C.
“That’s the big winner for my do-over day,” he told The Chronicle.
Spicer has reported to have been reluctant to criticize Trump in his speeches. However, in San Francisco Spicer said that he would have told the president to stop criticizing the press so harshly every day.
“There are good and bad in every profession, and you can’t group all reporters together,” he told The Chronicle. Attacking all reporters “is not an effective tactic.”
Spicer served as Donald Trump’s first press secretary during a tumultuous 182 days, becoming a household name thanks to “Saturday Night Live,” before quitting due to bad relations with Anthony Scaramucci, another short-lived aide at the White House.
Sarah Huckabee-Sanders has since replaced Spicer as the White House podium.
