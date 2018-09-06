Two minutes of tension: Kamala Harris questions Kavanaugh on Mueller conversation
California Senator Kamala Harris put Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh in an uncomfortable position with a surprise question on whether he spoke with anybody about the Mueller investigation into Russia election meddling.
Cal Fire is facing a serious shortage of pilots, especially for air tankers, forcing planes to sit unused during major fires. Cal Fire Chief of Flight Operations, Dennis Brown explains the factors contributing to the shortage on Aug. 30, 2018.
Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco weighs in on the passage of Assembly Bill 748. The bill requires law enforcement agencies disclose body camera footage within 45 days, unless they provide strong reason to withhold the footage for a month.
Protesters march at the California state Capitol on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 in support of Assembly Bill 931, which aims to decrease police shootings. Rory Kaufman and Kevin Carter pull a casket representing unarmed deaths by law enforcement.
President Donald Trump announced a trade "understanding" with Mexico that could lead to an overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement on August 27, 2018. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto joined by speakerphone.
After stopping medical treatment for his brain cancer, John McCain, six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, died {in his home} at age 81. The senator and former Navy pilot would have turned 82 next week.
