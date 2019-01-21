Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones’ ‘necrotic and gangrenous’ gallbladder removed

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones announced Sunday evening that he had been released from a hospital following a weeklong stay for gallbladder issues.
In a Facebook post, Jones said he went to an emergency room Monday night because of “excruciating pain” and proceeded to stay a week at Mercy San Juan Medical Center for three procedures to remove his gallbladder and a few gallstones.
Jones’ surgeon described his gallbladder as “rotten, necrotic, and gangrenous,” according to his Facebook post.
The sheriff said he has treatment ahead and more procedures scheduled, but he was out of the hospital and recovering.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Jones concluded his post by thanking the staff of Mercy San Juan.
“Although I have been fortunate enough not to need a hospital stay in almost thirty years, I could not have picked a better one,” Jones said.
Jones, who was elected sheriff in 2010, recently began his third term in office.
Comments