Matthew McConaughey mulls a run for Texas governor. ‘It would be up to the people’

Matthew McConaughey said he would consider a run for Texas governor but only if the state of U.S. politics changes.

“I don’t know. I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me,” the actor said on “The Hugh Hewitt Show” on Tuesday when he was asked if he would consider politics.

“I would say this: Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested,” he continued.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, is up for re-election in 2022.

McConaughey also spoke about wanting more unity among Americans.

“I want to get behind personal values to rebind our social contracts with each other as Americans, as people again,” McConaughey told Hewitt.

McConaughey has talked about politics in the past. In an Esquire interview earlier this month, he spoke about wanting to meet “in the middle.”

“The far left doesn’t seem to want to ever be able to admit the evil that mankind can possess, and the far right doesn’t want to think past tomorrow. … I want to propose meeting in the middle as a dare,” he said. “I dare you to meet in the middle, instead of like, ‘Oh, that’s a place of great compromise.’”