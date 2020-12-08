First Asian American justice nominated to California’s Fourth District Court of Appeal

Judge Truc T. Do was nominated by California Gov. Gavin Newsom as the associate justice for California’s Fourth District Court of Appeal. Courtesy of Gov. Gavin Newsom's Office

Gov. Gavin Newsom nominated Judge Truc T. Do on Tuesday as the associate justice for California’s Fourth District Court of Appeal. If confirmed, Do will become the first Asian American to serve on the court, which covers six southern California counties.

“This historic nomination brings the state closer to our goal of representing the diversity of California’s vibrant communities at every level of state government,” Newsom said in a statement. “I am confident that Judge Do will be an exemplary addition to the Fourth District Court of Appeal.”

Do was the first Vietnamese American judge to be appointed to San Diego County Superior Court in 2018. She was also a deputy district attorney at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office from 1999 to 2009, and is a graduate of Stanford Law School.

Do will take over the court justice seat from Justice Gilbert Nares, who retired in 2019.

“I am deeply honored by Governor Newsom’s nomination and look forward to the opportunity to serve the people of California as an Appellate Justice,” Do said in a statement.

Capitol Alert newsletter Get political and Capitol news in your inbox every weekday, plus breaking alerts. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.