Convicted congressman among 3 Californians pardoned by Trump in final hours

In his final hours as president, Donald Trump granted clemency to more than 140 individuals, including his former campaign manager Steve Bannon.

Three Californians were in the group receiving late night clemency from the outgoing president.

Here’s a look at them.

Randall “Duke” Cunningham

Former California Congressman Randall “Duke” Cunningham represented San Diego in the U.S. House of Representatives and was sentenced in 2006 to 100 months in prison after pleading guilty to accepting $2.4 million in bribes from military contractors while in office.

Among those advocating for Cunningham’s pardon was former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, according to a White House statement.

While serving out his sentence, which ended in 2013, Cunningham tutored his fellow inmates in achieving their general education diploma, according to the White House.

A combat veteran and former fighter pilot, Cunningham is a member of the Military Order of Purple Hearts. He continues to serve his community by volunteering with a local fire department and he is active in Bible study, according to the White House.

Cunningham isn’t the only San Diego congressman to receive clemency from Trump. In December, Trump issued a pardon to former Rep. Duncan Hunter, who in 2019 pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds. Hunter was pardoned before serving any prison time.

Adriana Shayota

Adriana Shayota, and her husband Joseph, were sentenced in 2017 for their roles in trafficking more than 3.7 million bottles of counterfeit 5-Hour Energy drinks.

The Shayotas manufactured the counterfeit product at an unsanitary facility, using untrained day workers and mixed unregulated ingredients into the vats, according to a 2017 statement from the Department of Justice.

Shayota received a 26-month sentence for her role in the operation.

Shayota’s pardon was supported by community leaders including Chula Vista Deputy Mayor John McCann, according to a statement from the White House.

The statement went on to say that Shayota is “a mother and a deeply religious woman who had no prior convictions,” and that during her time in prison she mentored her fellow inmates and demonstrated “an extraordinary commitment to rehabilitation.”

Mahmoud Reza Banki

Mahmoud Reza Banki was sentenced in 2010 to 30 months in prison after he violated U.S. sanctions by transferring millions of dollars between Iran and the United States, according to The New York Times.

Banki served 665 days in prison before being released, having successfully appealed the charge of violating U.S. sanctions. However, the felony offense for making a false statement remained on his record, preventing him from living a full life, according to a White House statement.

The White House cited Banki’s extensive education, including a doctorate from Princeton University, as well as support from lawmakers including the late Rep. John Lewis of Georgia and California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, in issuing Banki a pardon for the crime of making a false statement.

“In the years since his conviction, Dr. Banki has dedicated himself to his community and maintained a sincere love and respect for the United States,” according to the White House.