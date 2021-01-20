Watch Biden enter the White House for the first time since becoming president

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hug as they arrive at the North Portico of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool) AP

President Joe Biden has entered the White House for the first time since being sworn in on Wednesday as the 46th president of the United States.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took office shortly before noon EST Wednesday. Harris is the first Black, first Southeast Asian-American and first woman to hold the office of vice president.

WATCH: President Biden walks into the White House for the first time as the 46th president of the United States. pic.twitter.com/BEibCRQO0p — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 20, 2021

Biden and Harris were given a presidential escort to the White House from 15th Street in Washington D.C. after attending a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

Their trek to the White House was followed by a virtual “Parade Across America,” which features “diverse performances in communities across the country,” the Presidential Inaugural Committee said. It will also include performances by the University of Delaware Drumline and the Howard University Drumline — the alma maters of Biden and Harris.

Former President Donald Trump departed the White House Wednesday morning and didn’t attend Biden’s inauguration, the first president since Andrew Johnson in 1869 to skip his successor’s inauguration. Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump flew in Marine One to attend a “sending off ceremony” at Joint Base Andrews, where Trump gave his farewell remarks.

“We wish the new administration great luck and success,” Trump said during the brief event. “They have the foundation to do something really spectacular. Goodbye. We love you. We will back in some form.”

Trump spent the final minutes of his term at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.