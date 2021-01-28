Elk Grove Rep. Ami Bera reelected to lead House Foreign Affairs subcommittee on Asia

Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, was reelected Thursday to serve as chairman of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia.

Rep. Ami Bera was reelected on Thursday to serve once again as the chairman of the U.S. House of Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia and Nonproliferation.

“I am honored to be elected to serve again as Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia, and Nonproliferation,” the Elk Grove Democrat said in a statement Thursday. “Asia continues to be the most consequential region for American foreign policy, as our economy and national security are intrinsically linked to this region.”

The House subcommittee oversees a variety of U.S. interests in Asia, such as political relations, legislation, boundary issues and disaster assistance.

Bera was first elected to lead the subcommittee in December 2019. Bera has also served on the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health, and Global Human Rights, as well as the co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on Korea and chair of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans.

“There are many pressing challenges that Congress must work to address, from an authoritarian China and a provocative North Korea, to the receding of democracy and human rights across the region,” Bera said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Subcommittee and the Biden Administration to tackle these problems, restore American global leadership, and rebuild our alliances in Asia and the Pacific.”

Bera was among local leaders to applaud President Joe Biden’s directive condemning growing anti-Asian rhetoric and hate crimes that have risen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Help us cover your community through The Sacramento Bee’s partnership with Report For America. Contribute now to help fund Ashley Wong’s coverage of the Asian American community, and also to support a new reporter. Donate to Report for America