Sacramento pastor Tecoy Porter lands key Weber endorsement for state Senate seat

Pastor and State Senate District 6 candidate Dr. Tecoy Porter picked up a key endorsement Wednesday landing California Secretary of State Shirley Weber’s support for the statewide seat.

In a statement released by Porter’s campaign, Weber talks of Porter’s community roots and his work to help shepherd Weber’s successful police use-of-force legislation to passage in 2019.

“Dr. Porter has shown up and spoken out on behalf of his community and its needs for decades,” Weber said in the statement. “His support and deep roots in the community was critical to getting my police use-of-force legislation passed in 2019. He is a leader of vision, perseverance and the common touch much needed in the Legislature. Tecoy Porter has my strong endorsement.”

Porter is in a crowded field of political veterans, facing off against former state insurance commissioner Dave Jones and Sacramento city council members Eric Guerra and Angelique Ashby for the seat now held by Dr. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento. The incumbent Pan endorsed Ashby, who represents North Natomas on the council, in May.

Pan’s term expires in 2022.

State Senate District 6 includes Sacramento, Elk Grove, West Sacramento and parts of Sacramento County.

Porter of Elk Grove is pastor of Genesis Church in Sacramento’s Meadowview neighborhood and Sacramento chair of the civil rights organization National Action Network.