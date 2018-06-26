California commission chairman explains why state officials are getting a raise

Tom Dalzell, chairman of the California Citizens Compensation Commission, on June 26, 2018 discusses reasoning behind the 3 percent pay raise granted elected officials. The salary increases go into effect on Dec. 3.
California elected officials get a pay raise

By Bryan Anderson

banderson@sacbee.com

June 26, 2018 10:50 AM

Statewide elected officials and lawmakers in California will be getting a 3 percent raise at the end of the year.

The California Citizens Compensation Commission approved the salary increases Tuesday, continuing a pattern of steady increases over the last seven years that adjust for inflation.

Chairman Tom Dalzell said the pay raise represented an "incremental, modest, symbolic increase."

The new bump will raise the governor's salary from $195,806 to $201,680 a year. Lawmakers' pay will jump from $107,242 to $111,059.

Here are the other increases approved Tuesday. All go into effect on Dec. 3.

Lieutenant Governor: $146,854 to $151,259

Attorney General: $170,080 to $175,182

Controller: $156,643 to $161,342

Treasurer: $156,643 to $161,342

Secretary of State: $146,854 to $151,259

Superintendent of Public Instruction: $170,080 to $175,182

Insurance Commissioner: $156,643 to $161,342

Assembly Speaker/Senate President Pro Tem: $123,326 to $127,025

