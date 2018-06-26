California elected officials get a pay raise

Statewide elected officials and lawmakers in California will be getting a 3 percent raise at the end of the year.
The California Citizens Compensation Commission approved the salary increases Tuesday, continuing a pattern of steady increases over the last seven years that adjust for inflation.
Chairman Tom Dalzell said the pay raise represented an "incremental, modest, symbolic increase."
The new bump will raise the governor's salary from $195,806 to $201,680 a year. Lawmakers' pay will jump from $107,242 to $111,059.
Here are the other increases approved Tuesday. All go into effect on Dec. 3.
Lieutenant Governor: $146,854 to $151,259
Attorney General: $170,080 to $175,182
Controller: $156,643 to $161,342
Treasurer: $156,643 to $161,342
Secretary of State: $146,854 to $151,259
Superintendent of Public Instruction: $170,080 to $175,182
Insurance Commissioner: $156,643 to $161,342
Assembly Speaker/Senate President Pro Tem: $123,326 to $127,025
