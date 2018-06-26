California elected officials get a pay raise

Statewide elected officials and lawmakers in California will be getting a 3 percent raise at the end of the year.

The California Citizens Compensation Commission approved the salary increases Tuesday, continuing a pattern of steady increases over the last seven years that adjust for inflation.

Chairman Tom Dalzell said the pay raise represented an "incremental, modest, symbolic increase."

The new bump will raise the governor's salary from $195,806 to $201,680 a year. Lawmakers' pay will jump from $107,242 to $111,059.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY