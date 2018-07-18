Remove three Californias plan from the ballot, Supreme Court says

The California Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a plan to divide California into three states will not appear on the November ballot.
The court instructed Secretary of State Alex Padilla to refrain from putting the measure before voters pending further review, “because significant questions have been raised regarding the proposition’s validity, and because we conclude that the potential harm in permitting the measure to remain on the ballot outweighs the potential harm in delaying the proposition to a future election...”
The high court took action in response to a lawsuit the environmental nonprofit Planning and Conservation League and political attorneys filed against the measure earlier this month. The opponents alleged that breaking up the state is a “revision” of the state constitution and requires support by two-thirds of the California Legislature before it can go to the 2018 ballot.
“Proposition 9 was a costly, flawed scheme that will waste billions of California taxpayer dollars, create chaos in public services including safeguarding our environment and literally eliminate the State of California – all to satisfy the whims of one billionaire,” said Howard Penn, executive director of the Planning and Conservation League, in a statement. “We are thankful to for the opportunity to save Californians from having to vote on a billionaire’s folly.”
The Legislature’s nonpartisan fiscal analyst, in a review of the measure, also raised the question of whether state lawmakers need to sign off on the plan. Both the state legislature and the U.S. Congress were required to approve Virginia’s split back in 1863, the last time an American state was divided. The ballot initiative process did not exist in 1863.
Tim Draper, a wealthy investor and main proponent of the bill, of the three Californias initiative attempted to exempt legislative approval with language in the bill that says the people of California “provide the legislative consent for the formation of three new states to Congress as required by the United States Constitution.”
Citizens for Cal 3, Draper’s campaign, previously called the lawsuit “just another example of how Sacramento politicians, powerful unions and their high-priced lobbyists are trying to hold onto power at the expense of California voters.”
He argued in state filings that the split would create a more representative form of government.
The Supreme Court gave Draper until Aug. 20 to respond.
The ruling Wednesday gives the high court more time to hear oral arguments and weigh the case before rendering an official decision on the legality of the measure. The court could ultimately determine that the measure does not need approval by the Legislature and allow it to move forward on a future ballot.
Editor’s note: This post was updated on July 18 to reflect the Supreme Court’s ruling.
Comments