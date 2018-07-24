Jerry Brown’s plan lowers PG&E’s liability for wildfire damages

Gov. Jerry Brown released a proposal Tuesday that would reduce PG&E’s legal responsibly for wildfire damages after months of intense lobbying at the California Capitol.
“Now more than ever, Californians depend on reliable electrical power to heat and cool homes, run hospitals and fires stations and so much more,” Brown wrote in a letter to the Legislature. “Yet, the increasingly destructive and costly wildfires and natural disasters have the potential to undermine the system, leaving our energy sector in a state of weakness at a time when it should be making even greater investments in safety.”
Brown unveiled his plan on the eve of the first meeting of a conference committee comprised of members of the Senate and Assembly to address the issue of wildfire liability in California.
PG&E and other utility companies have been working the halls of the Capitol for months to persuade legislators to reduce their property damage liability.
State laws and regulations grant utility companies the same power as government entities to exercise eminent domain on property. Under existing law, the utility company that maintains lines and equipment is responsible for providing compensation if the property is damaged by those assets, even if investigators fail to prove the company behaved negligently and caused the fires.
PG&E, one of the most powerful players in California politics, is arguing that the the company cannot sustain the costs of intense wildfires fueled by climate change.
Brown’s proposal, coupled with pending bills in the Legislature, would rewrite the wildfire liability laws with a new set of directives to determine whether a utility company is at fault for blazes. His bill says a court would be required to “balance the public benefit of the electrical infrastructure with the harm caused to private property to determine whether the utility acted reasonably” in civil cases against an electrical company.
“Judges already have a good framework — it’s called the constitution,” said Sen. Jerry Hill, a San Mateo Democrat and fierce opponent of PG&E. “The only reason we’re having this conference committee is because PG&E wants to change the laws they keep breaking. The system is working today. “
Thus far, Cal Fire has found PG&E’s equipment responsible for 15 of the wildfires that scorched Northern California last year. The agency has not announced a cause of the Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa, the most deadly and damaging of the October blazes.
Hill and others have warned that changes to existing law could make it harder for homeowners to recoup losses in the event of a fire. If utilities are let off the hook for damages, the financial burden could shift to insurance companies and lead the industry to raise prices for premiums or refuse to provide coverage to Californians in fire-prone areas.
“This proposal’s weakening of well-established liability standards is nothing more than a bailout of public utilities, shifting their financial liability onto the backs of wildfire survivors, homeowners, communities and businesses,” said a statement from Stop the Utility Bailout, a coalition of homeowners’ insurance companies. “Protecting utilities’ shareholders over fire survivors leaves the very individuals and communities whose lives were upended on the hook to the benefit of huge utility companies.”
A coalition of residential and industrial ratepayers, called the Ratepayer Protection Network, said it was still reviewing the governor’s proposal.
“We are urging policymakers to prioritize safety, accountability and affordability and not give investor-owned utilities a blank check paid for by customers,” said Becky Warren, a spokeswoman for the Ratepayer Protection Network in a statement.
