A new lawmaker - for 83 days + Remembering Orrin Z. Hubbell + Auditing DMV

SHORT SENATE STINT
Democrat Vanessa Delgado, the housing advocate now serving as Montebello’s mayor, will fill a vacancy left by former State Sen. Tony Mendoza — who resigned from office in February following allegations of sexual misconduct.
Delagdo’s victory in heavily Democratic Senate District 32, which includes parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties, marks a milestone. According to Alex Vassar, legislative historian for the California State Library, she will be the shortest-serving state senator in more than a century.
“The last senator to serve a shorter term was Orrin Z. Hubbell, a Republican who served 15 weeks in 1903 before he died in office,” Vassar said in an email.
Delgado will serve from Aug. 9 to Nov. 30. Because the two-year session ends in August, she likely will have just three weeks of floor voting. The candidate who wins the general election in November, which will likely be Democrat Bob Archuleta, will assume office on Dec. 3. In last night’s special election, Delgado beat Republican Rita Topalian. Topalian will challenge Archuleta for the seat in the general election.
POSSIBLE AUDIT
To audit or not to audit? That is the question lawmakers will be asking themselves this morning as they consider a pitch from Assemblyman Jim Patterson, R-Fresno, to audit the Department of Motor Vehicles’ handling of Real ID. The hearing is set for 9 a.m. today in Capitol Room 447.
DEM LEADERS OUTLINE SESSION AGENDA
Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon will provide an overview of the the Legislature’s agenda for the final month of this year’s session. The Sacramento Press Club is hosting the discussion at 11:45 a.m. today at the State Building & Construction Trades Council.
NEW BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA
An organization advocating on behalf of independent abortion providers is launching a billboard ad campaign in Sacramento this week, as the U.S. Senate considers President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nomination, Brett Kavanaugh. The Abortion Care Network represents five independent clinics in California, including one in San Francisco.
The organization fears Kavanaugh’s confirmation could eventually lead the court overturning or gutting Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that found abortions were constitutional under a woman’s right to privacy.
FUELING FRICTION
A coalition of utility ratepayers and wildfire survivors will gather at 10 a.m. on the north steps of the Capitol. They’re demanding Gov. Jerry Brown move the state away from fossil fuel production.
JANITORS UNITE
A group of 100 janitors and community supporters are holding a rally at 10:30 a.m. today on the Capitol grounds. Janitors who survived rape and sexual harassment at work will urge lawmakers to pass Assembly Bill 2079 — which would create a new set of requirements for janitorial employers and sexual harassment prevention training.
DISILLUSIONED YOUTH
UC Center Sacramento’s noon lecture features a professor sounding an alarm on what he views as a growing threat to democracy in the United States. UC Riverside Professor Joseph Kahne will present research outlining how adolescents could become more informed and involved in the political process.
In a news release, the center said Kahne also plans to “describe varied district level and state level policies and reform efforts and assess their potential for meaningfully advancing the democratic purposes of schools.”
