House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, was speaking in Sacramento on Wednesday, Aug. 15, when protesters stormed the event and temporarily stopped his discussion with Public Policy Institute of California President Mark Baldassare.
Anti-Trump protesters shout down Kevin McCarthy in Sacramento

By Angela Hart

August 15, 2018 02:23 PM

Protesters shouted down House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy in Sacramento Wednesday, voicing anger for his alignment with President Donald Trump and his administration’s stance on immigration.

“McCarthy, where’s your heart?! McCarthy, where’s your heart?!” protesters yelled, interrupting a wide-ranging conversation with the Bakersfield Republican, hosted by the Public Policy Institute of California.

McCarthy had just finished pressing his case for tougher border security, when roughly a dozen protesters stood up, shouting and holding up neon green banners that read “No justice, no peace.” McCarthy sat calmly and listened to the protesters, at times with a slight smile on his face.

“How productive was that?” McCarthy asked after a security detail quietly escorted protesters outside, where they continued to chant. “Why do we have to be so divided?”

Rosa Barrientos, a Sacramento woman, said she and others staged the protest to urge McCarthy to more forcefully push for federal actions to re-unite separated families, grant citizenship for so-called Dreamers and to prevent a broader immigration crackdown.

“We don’t want no wall. We don’t want families to be separated,” Barrientos said. “He hasn’t used his power effectively.”

McCarthy said he opposes “sanctuary” policies. He called for Democrats to work with with Republicans to secure protections for Dreamers, saying a deal must include tighter border security and funding for a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

He said legal immigration will benefit the economy. “Economically, we need to have immigration to be able to continue our growth,” McCarthy said.

He also blasted the idea of abolishing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, repeating a Trump assertion that proliferation of the gang MS-13 is a major threat..

McCarthy deferred questions about campaigning to replace House Speaker Paul Ryan when he leaves office at the end of the year, saying he cares most about Ryan’s successor being a Republican.

“I think at the end of the day, if we’re successful, the person that puts in the work and the best person for the job, will be able to be sworn in,” he said.

