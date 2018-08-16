Bankers push against privacy law + Mothers launch police protest

BANKING GROUPS TO LEGISLATURE: REVISE CONSUMER PRIVACY LAW
Organizations representing the banking industry are pushing for changes in California’s newly passed consumer privacy law. Senate Bill 1121 from Bill Dodd, D-Napa, is aimed at making technical fixes to the language of the bill.
But banking groups are asking Dodd for an exemption that would allow them to live with privacy standards that don’t go beyond existing federal requirements.
Beth Mills, spokesperson for the California Bankers Association, said in a statement that the California Consumer Privacy Act includes language that “causes confusion in our effort to comply” with existing laws. Dustin Hobbs, communications director for California Mortgage Bankers Association, said the industry is just making an effort to “button-up some issues” the original bill didn’t address.
Dodd Spokesman Paul Payne said the bill is merely a “cleanup that could allow for more discussions to happen next year” and noted “there will be no substantial changes brought in SB 1121.”
STRANGER THINGS
Consumer advocacy group Consumer Watchdog posted a video on YouTube Wednesday criticizing Dodd for expediting a wildfire liability hearing in order to make sure he showed up on time to a fundraiser — which included guests representing the utility industry. The video, titled, “Consumer Watchdog Busts CA Sen. Dodd” recorded 93 views by the end of day.
POLICE PROTEST PLAY
Advocates calling for non-violent policing practices are holding a play based on the lives of mothers who have lost children due to officer shootings. The performance will be held at 7 p.m. today at First United Methodist Church in Sacramento.
SAY MY NAME, SAY MY NAME
Election Day is quickly approaching, and it’s that time of year when candidates learn where they’ll be on the general election ballot. Secretary of State Alex Padilla’s office said in a news release it will host the randomized drawing at 11 a.m. in its Sacramento office. The event is open to the public.
GRANT HOSTS TOWN HALL
Local GOP congressional candidate Andrew Grant is holding a town hall at 6 p.m. today at Elk Grove’s Laguna Town Hall. In a news release, Grant urged Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, to agree to a debate.
TWEET OF THE DAY
State Sen. Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) — “Big step in reforming Prop 13: A measure qualified for 2020 ballot to remove commercial property from Prop 13. Currently, even skyscrapers enjoy same or more Prop 13 protection than homes. It’s not fair & it undermines funding for schools, other key needs.”
INFLUENCER OF THE DAY
As wildfires continue to rage, what are California’s biggest environmental challenges? Influencers have plenty to say.
“The list of environmental challenges in California is long, but I believe the most immediate challenge is water quality and supply. There are entire communities in the Central Valley, for example, that are not plumbed and rely solely on groundwater. The Sustainable Groundwater Management Act requires that groundwater basins work together to recharge and sustain groundwater, but for regions like the Central Valley that have limited access to surface water, it’s hard to see how we truly transition communities off of groundwater in a sustainable way.”
— Ashley Swearengin, President and CEO of the Central Valley Community Foundation and the former mayor of Fresno
MUST-READ: Real ID isn’t the only problem with California’s DMV
OPINIONATED
The Sacramento Bee Editorial Board thinks the Democratic Party can’t be viewed as the party of Nancy Pelosi.
The Ed Board also criticizes President Donald Trump’s “war” on the free press.
Anne Staines, president of the National Association of Women Business Owners California, and Angela DePaoli, president of NAWBO Sacramento Valley, believe California lawmakers have a chance to improve the gender gap among publicly-held corporations.
TOONED OUT
Jack Ohman sneaks a dog into the Situation Room. Go off-leash here.
