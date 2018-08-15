Immigration protesters disrupt Kevin McCarthy’s Sacramento speech
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, was speaking in Sacramento on Wednesday, Aug. 15, when protesters stormed the event and temporarily stopped his discussion with Public Policy Institute of California President Mark Baldassare.
Beckie Jennings says she hopes state Attorney General Xavier Becerra will investigate the unexpected resignation of the county's grand jury. As Jennings spoke, the grand jurors huddled on the sidewalk outside Tuesday's board of supervisors meeting.
Vanessa Delgado, D-Montabello will be the shortest-serving state senator in more than a century, serving just 112 days. Delgado discusses what her first day at the Capitol was like and explains why she decided to resign as Montabello's mayor.
The California Fair Political Practices Commission is charged with enforcing the state’s laws on campaign finance, conflicts of interest, lobbying and governmental ethics. The five-member board currently has one vacancy.
Republican Assemblyman Jim Patterson of Fresno accuses of Gov. Jerry Brown of influencing inaction from California Legislature. Patterson's request for an audit of the Department of Motor Vehicles fell one vote short.
Six women arrested after spending the day blocking Gov. Jerry Brown's office as they attempted to bring attention to fossil fuels before hosting the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco this September.
In a budget hearing on Tuesday, August 7, DMV Director Jean Shiomoto expressed opposition to a potential audit of the department, calling the proposal a “strain” on resources that would detract focus from reducing wait times.
In 2004, then-Mayor Gavin Newsom and the San Francisco Department of Public Health created Project Homeless Connect as a way to bring necessary services to people experiencing homelessness in San Francisco.