Allies turn against bill that would eliminate money bail in California

Days after lawmakers unveiled a sweeping new proposal to eliminate money bail in California, they face growing resistance from their former allies.
The American Civil Liberties Union of California, an original co-sponsor of Senate Bill 10 when it was introduced in late 2016, announced Monday that it opposed the latest version of the measure and would work to defeat it before the end of the legislative session this month.
The revised plan, which goes further than any other jurisdiction in the country to remove money from the court system, would replace cash bail with a “risk assessment” of an individual and nonmonetary conditions of release.
The ACLU and other organizations have raised concerns about an expanded process for prosecutors to file for “preventive detention,” blocking the defendant’s release pending a trial, if they believe there are no conditions that would ensure public safety or their appearance in court. The groups argue that suspects will be detained in jail for weeks awaiting a hearing, and that the change gives too much discretion to judges, likely resulting in more people being locked up, not fewer.
They also worry that the tools for evaluating risk will reflect the racial biases against minorities that they say are present through the criminal justice system.
“In order to uproot our exploitative system of commercial bail, California from the beginning needs to commit itself to due process and racial justice,” Abdi Soltani, director of the ACLU of Northern California affiliate, said at a press conference.
Advocates of abolishing bail contend that too many Californians remain stuck in custody because they cannot afford to bail out, effectively creating an unequal system of justice based on wealth. Those that now oppose SB 10 called the plan a “bait-and-switch” that would only worsen those disparities.
“They took our rallying cry of ending money bail and used it against us to further threaten and criminalize and jail our loved ones,” said Raj Jayadev, co-founder of Silicon Valley De-Bug, another former co-sponsor of the bill that dropped its support.
After falling short in the Assembly last year and pulling the measure to negotiate further with Gov. Jerry Brown, proponents of SB 10 have less than two weeks left to get their bill through the Legislature. The bail industry has also launched an intense opposition lobbying campaign.
“Good public policy involves compromise,” Sen. Bob Hertzberg, a Los Angeles Democrat who is carrying the bill, said in a statement. “Our plan to end money bail through SB 10 will end the status quo of locking people up for no other reason than their wealth. That is exactly what our sponsors and I set out to do two years ago, and I am confident, as are our continued sponsors like SEIU and Western Center on Law & Poverty, that the compromise we have reached on SB 10 will achieve that goal.”
Comments