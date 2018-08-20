Complaint filed against California legislator over altercation with lobbyist

The California Senate is investigating an altercation between a legislator and a female lobbyist during an evening fundraiser at a restaurant across the street from the Capitol in Sacramento.
Sen. Joel Anderson, R-Alpine, was kicked out of The Diplomat Steakhouse on Monday, Aug. 13 after the dispute, which he describes as a mix-up.
The Diplomat said a “male patron threatened to strike a female patron,” in a statement provided to The Sacramento Bee.
“This threat was observed by restaurant staff who immediately intervened and escorted the male out without further incident,” said Patrick Harbison, a spokesman for The Diplomat. He added that the restaurant is willing to participate in the investigation.
Lizelda Lopez, a spokeswoman for the Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, said the Senate does not confirm or comment on complaints or investigations as a practice.
The incident took place during a fundraiser, where guests were drinking alcohol, for Sen. Steven Bradford, D-Gardena. Several others California state lawmakers were also in attendance.
The Legislature has been under scrutiny since more than 140 women signed an open letter last fall calling out “dehumanizing” behavior by powerful figures in state politics. Legislative leaders adopted a joint policy to address sexual harassment complaints after three state lawmakers resigned.
Anderson was elected to the Senate in 2010 after serving in the Assembly for four years. He terms out of the upper house this year.
“I have the utmost respect for [the woman] and I sincerely regret my word choice that was not directed at her,” Anderson said in statement. “I welcome the Rules Committee investigation to clear up this misunderstanding.”
