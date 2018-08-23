What to do with Duncan Hunter money? + Jeff Bridges visits Sac + Meet your next schools chief

HOPPING ON HUNTER
Now that Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine, has been indicted on corruption charges for using campaign money to pay personal expenses, Democratic candidates are calling on Republicans to return the money he gave them.
Peace Through Strength PAC, which is affiliated with Hunter, donated nearly $10,000 to three House candidates. The contributions came between 2014 and 2016, with the largest total going to Congressman Jeff Denham, R-Turlock. According to data gathered by the Center for Responsive Politics, Denham received a total of $4,700.
Denham was unavailable for comment. His midterm opponent, Democrat Josh Harder, said the incumbent should cut his financial ties with the indicted congressman.
“(Denham) cares more about his campaign donations and his party than doing what’s right,” Harder said. “If you care about corruption, you should return the money.”
Republican Justin Fareed, who is the favorite to win in House District 24, got $2,500 from Hunter. Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, got $2,000 from Hunter’s PAC. Neither Fareed nor Valadao’s campaign responded to a request for comment.
A spokesman for Valadao’s opponent, TJ Cox, said in a statement that the $2,000 should be returned immediately. “If he doesn’t, it is yet another example of him supporting this type of corruption, which is exactly what is wrong in Washington and why we need new leadership.”
THE DUDE IS COMING TO SAC
Actor Jeff Bridges is in town today, participating in a panel discussion about hunger at 11:45 a.m. The event is hosted by the Sacramento Press Club and includes state Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento. Bridges is a spokesman for No Kid Hungry — a nonprofit organization focused on eliminated childhood hunger in the United States.
SCHOOLS CHIEF FORUM
Candidates for state superintendent of public instruction will participate in a conversation with the Public Policy Institute at 12:15 p.m. Friday. Assemblyman Tony Thurmond, D-Richmond, the teachers’ candidate, is running against Marshall Tuck, the favorite of the charter school crowd.
TWEET OF THE DAY
Jim Brulte (@JimBrulte) — “After nearly 6 years as @cagop chairman, I’m finally using Twitter – mainly because I’m sick of @ericbauman getting all the attention. I expect to win Tweet of the Day many times, @cmarinucci.”
INFLUENCER OF THE DAY
Should offshore oil drilling be expanded? Influencers have plenty to say.
“Common sense should prevail on protecting our California coastline, and there is scant evidence that there are sufficient offshore oil and gas resources to justify further expanding drilling off the coast. [There] are other means to expand our energy supply to keep control on energy costs. However, good sense would have approved expanding oil drilling in the Santa Barbara Tranquillon Ridge field, which Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger initially supported, but then backed out. The field on both state and federal lands could have been drilled from either off-shore existing platforms or from onshore facilities, yet emotional arguments won out over a common sense expansion in an area that is already developed for oil drilling.”
— Sal Russo, Founder, Tea Party America
MUST-READ: Stormy Daniels will strip at Sacramento-area club
OPINIONATED
The Sacramento Bee Editorial Board urges California Republicans to speak out and hold President Donald Trump accountable for his actions.
Gary Bobker, program director at The Bay Institute, says the Trump administration is assaulting California’s rivers.
Noah Oppenheim, executive director of the Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Associations, wants the Legislature to pass two bills to protect California’s coast from offshore drilling.
TOONED OUT
Jack Ohman checks out a Trump rally.
Comments