‘Stop eating In-N-Out like yesterday.’ California Democrats call for boycott

California Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman is calling for a boycott of In-N-Out Burger after the Irvine-based fast food chain this week donated a$25,000 to help Republicans this November.

“Et tu In-N-Out? Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party,” Bauman wrote on Twitter. “It’s time to #BoycottInNOut — let Trump and his cronies support these creeps...perhaps animal style!”

The burger chain started in Southern California decades ago by a Christian family, whose granddaughter Lynsi Snyder still owns the company. It proudly displays its religious views — There’s a Bible verse on some packaging — and has in recent years contributed to Republicans and pro-business causes.

In addition to its $25,000 this week, it donated $30,000 to the GOP in 2017 and $30,000 to the in 2016. It has also contributed to the California pro-business political action committee, “Californians for Jobs & A Strong Economy,” which helps elect Republicans and moderate Democrats. Most recently, it gave the PAC $80,000 in 2017.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Et tu In-N-Out? Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party... it’s time to #BoycottInNOut - let Trump and his cronies support these creeps... perhaps animal style!https://t.co/9zkdFaG5CJ — EricBauman (@EricBauman) August 30, 2018

But the popular fast food restaurant is facing a wave of backlash in deep-blue California following this week’s contribution, especially on social media.

“Wow, so we all need to stop eating In-N-Out like yesterday,” one person wrote following a tweet of the contribution Monday by a Sacramento Bee reporter.

“This is going to be the hardest breakup I’ll ever have to go through,” another person wrote, followed by another tweet reading “This is the best California publicity Shake Shack could ever ask for.”

But some social media users who identified as conservatives and Republicans cheered the contribution, including the spokesman for Republican John Cox, running for California governor.

“Time to go buy a double double animal style,” Matt Shupe wrote on Twitter.

Another Twitter user wrote “Wait, does this mean California liberals (basically most of the state) won’t eat In-N-Out anymore? Shorter lines?!”

Curious about what's happening at the Capitol? So are we. Every day, reporters at The Sacramento Bee are investigating and researching the business of politics in California, breaking down the stories, the constituencies and the impacts of these decisions so you don’t have to. We explain how Capitol dealmaking affects your pocketbook, your job and your family.

We hold California politicians and state agencies accountable with in-depth watchdog reporting.

We deliver crystal clear, vital information to help inform how you might vote on specific issues or candidates. Stay informed. Take advantage of a 99-cents offer for your first month of access to The Sacramento Bee. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE

In-N-Out’s political impact of the contributions to the Republican Party has been magnified by social media, said Darry Sragow, publisher of the California Target Book. But, he said, it’s unclear how political backlash will affect business.

“The question is whether the folks at In-N-Out have bitten off more than they can chew,” Sragow said. “The answer to how much impact this is going to have on the sale of double-doubles lies in what’s happened for Chick-fil-A, which has taken a lot of heat for stances its owners have taken.

“But Chick-fil-A just opened a new location in the lobby of an office building in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, and the line is always 20 to 30 people deep,” he said.

Chick-fil-A was ensnared in controversy in 2012 for comments against same-sex marriage by a company executive.

Bauman did not respond to an immediate interview request.

State Republican Party Chairman Jim Brulte also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.







SHARE COPY LINK Eric Bauman, chair of the Los Angeles Democratic Party, speaks to activists Feb. 28, 2016, in San Jose, Calif. Bauman is running for state party chair to replace John Burton in 2017.











