Cox-Newsom debate unlikely + Obama campaigns in California

NEWSOM, COX DEBATE THE DEBATES
We are exactly two months away from Election Day, and the gubernatorial candidates still cannot agree on a debate. Democrat Gavin Newsom and Republican John Cox appear deadlocked over the terms of a televised encounter ahead of the Nov. 6 midterms.
Cox wants series of five debates. Newsom insists on a single nationally televised event hosted by CNN on Oct. 1. Cox’s campaign hasn’t agreed to the CNN debate, instead listing a series of topics he’d like to discuss.
Aides to Newsom, who has a wide lead over Cox in both public opinion polling and fundraising, say he’s not about to dictate terms of a debate to CNN.
DISTRICT ATTORNEYS WANT VETOES
The California District Attorneys Association holds a news conference at 11:30 a.m. today, urging Gov. Jerry Brown to veto a pair of criminal justice bills that narrowly cleared the floor of the Assembly during the last week of session. The association says Senate Bills 1391 and 1437 will threaten public safety. Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert is among the confirmed speakers.
OBAMA HITS THE TRAIL
Former President Barack Obama begins his midterm campaign drive later this week in California. Late Saturday morning, he’ll speak at Orange County on behalf of seven Democratic candidates running for the U.S. House.
INFLUENCER OF THE DAY
Is there middle ground on California health care? Influencers have plenty to say.
“Try to imagine a new governor reviving the failed recent attempt by Washington, D.C., to dismantle and defund Obamacare and Medi-Cal in the name of private competition. People across the country rose up to reject handing their health over to competition in the hands of big companies that sell insurance, treatment, equipment and drugs. Californians are even less likely to buy into that. In fact, to reduce costs those making the most money off of health care will have to profit less. And some of those profits will have to go toward the prevention and community wellness strategies those other countries are using to get better health at lower costs. To do that here, California’s next governor will have to be willing to stand up to some powerful interests.”
— Daniel Zingale, Senior Vice President, California Endowment
MUST-READ: California DMV mishandled thousands of voter registrations
OPINIONATED
The Bee’s Editorial Board blasts a bill making it easier for lawmakers to live outside their districts. The Board believes Gov. Jerry Brown should veto it.
Columnist Erika Smith it’ll take a lot more than five hours of public discussion to solve Sacramento’s problems with housing costs.
Don Jones, who retired in 2008 as a captain after 28 years with the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department, believes Sheriff Scott Jones is right about the Mikel McIntyre shooting investigation.
TOONED OUT
