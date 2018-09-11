California preps for climate change summit + Brown signs clean energy bill

CLIMATE CHANGE WEEK
This is a big week for California, as it looks to assert itself on the world stage as a top environmental leader. The three-day Global Climate Action Summit starting Wednesday at the Moscone Center in San Francisco comes as California continues to resist the Trump administration’s environmental actions.
The state has blasted President Donald Trump over his Power Plan rollback, vehicle air pollution rules, offshore oil drilling expansion and withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. On the website promoting the summit, Gov. Jerry Brown says “there’s been some backsliding since Paris” and that the summit he is co-chairing “aims to increase the commitments that have already been made in Paris.”
The summit will feature a cast of national and global players, mixed with a healthy dose of California representatives.
Some of the more high-profile speakers will include actor Alec Baldwin, musician Dave Matthews, former vice president Al Gore, Need to Impeach founder Tom Steyer, American Progress founder John Podesta, former Secretary of State John Kerry and NBC News correspondent Andrea Mitchell. The list of scheduled speakers also includes many California officials: Attorney General Xavier Becerra, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Air Resources Board Chair Mary Nichols, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and State Controller Betty Yee.
PRE-SUMMIT FESTIVITIES
Before the Global Climate Action Summit begins Wednesday, a couple events are being held today in San Francisco to outline the state’s efforts to combat climate pollution and promote sustainability.
State Sen. Kevin de León, D-Los Angeles, will join environmental advocates to explain how the state has sought to exceed the previous U.S. commitments made under the Paris Agreement. The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. today at the Google Community Space.
Steyer, the man behind the movement to impeach Trump, will participate in a discussion with five others at 6:30 p.m. at the Commonwealth Club.
FULL-COURT PRESS
The week got off to a quick start on Monday, as Brown signed Senate Bill 100, which sets a goal for 100 percent renewable energy by 2045.
CA SEES HIGHER-THAN-EXPECTED REVENUE
California is doing better than it expected financially, according to the latest monthly report from State Controller Betty Yee. For the first two months of the 2018-19 fiscal year, revenues are 5 percent higher than what was projected. August revenues are 13 percent higher than expected.
Two of the biggest revenue sources — sales tax and personal income tax — were 28 percent and 8 percent higher than expected, respectively, during August. But corporate tax revenues were 45 percent lower than anticipated for August.
State Sen. Kevin de León (@kdeleon) — "In case you missed it, @JerryBrownGov just put #CA on the path to 100% clean energy! #SB100"
