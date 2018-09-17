Realtors have back-up plan for Prop. 5 + Climate summit takeaways

IS PROP 5 DEAD?

Election season may be gearing up, but the California Association of Realtors is already drafting plans in case voters this November oppose Proposition 5 — a ballot measure giving a property tax break to existing homeowners over 55 buying a home.

The real estate trade association has not put a dime into the cause since March. Before then, it spent more than $4 million to get on the ballot. While Alex Creel, the Realtors group’s senior vice president for governmental affairs, insisted the association’s issues coalition will soon be putting money into the campaign, he noted the group is also floating the idea of a 2020 initiative and a move in the Legislature in case the measure fails.

“We know it’s a big lift, so we are planning for other alternatives as well,” Creel said.

According to the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office, Proposition 5 would be costly to governments, and is opposed by the California Teachers association, among others. The official voter information guide notes that “schools and other local governments each probably would lose over $100 million in annual property tax revenue in the first few years, growing over time to about $1 billion per year.”

WHAT YOU MISSED FROM THE GLOBAL CLIMATE ACTION SUMMIT

It was a busy week in San Francisco, as Gov. Jerry Brown led the charge for California’s continued resistance of the Trump administration’s environmental policies. From Wednesday to Friday, leaders from around the world gathered for the Global Climate Action Summit.

While there were many highlights from the conference, here are a couple you should familiarize yourself with:

At the conference, Brown called President Donald Trump a “liar, criminal, fool—pick your choice.” As he cruised on a hybrid ferry, he signed more than a dozen environmental bills with the goal of boosting California’s electric vehicle industry.

a “liar, criminal, fool—pick your choice.” As he cruised on a hybrid ferry, he signed more than a dozen environmental bills with the goal of boosting California’s electric vehicle industry. A couple years ago, Brown said California may “launch its own damn satellite” to defy federal climate change policies. On Friday, he unveiled a new state initiative to develop a satellite to better monitor climate pollutants and strengthen global efforts to combat climate change.

