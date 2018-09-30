Old marijuana convictions eased under new California law

A bill aiming to make it easier for people to erase their old marijuana convictions was signed into law Sunday night by Gov. Jerry Brown.
Under Assembly Bill 1793 from Rob Bonta, an Alameda Democrat, the Department of Justice would review the records in the state summary criminal history information database and identify past convictions that are eligible to be stricken.
Bonta praised Brown’s decision, saying the proposal will help give people a second chance. He tweeted Sunday that his bill will “reduce or remove outdated cannabis convictions so people can turn the page and make a fresh start! Outdated convictions shouldn’t be a barrier to employment and housing.”
Bonta’s bill received support from the American Civil Liberties Union of California and criminal justice advocacy groups. There was no organized opposition.
