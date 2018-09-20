He counts the bills - and there are more than 600 left

MORE THAN 600 BILLS LEFT
For Chris Micheli, principal with the lobbying firm Aprea & Micheli, Inc., keeping tracking of the bills facing the governor is a hobby. A couple years ago, he began counting the legislation on Jerry Brown’s desk. Today, he regularly sends out emails to a few hundred people, updating them on the number of items left on the table.
“I used to do it for myself and clients, and then started sharing it with others because people often ask,” Micheli said. “I’m essentially a student of the institution and of the process, and always have been. It’s one of those ways I enjoy studying the process and being aware of what’s going on.”
After acting on 58 Wednesday, Brown still has 603 bills on the agenda. So far this year, Brown has signed 572 bills and vetoed 42 — a veto rate of 6.8 percent.
BERA ATTENDING BRAIN FORUM
Congressman Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, is attending the third annual Annual Brain Health Forum at 10 a.m. today in Orangevale. He’ll join other medical professional to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease and discuss resources available to caregivers and those suffering from the disease.
TWEET OF THE DAY
State Sen. Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) — “’Best friends’ - yeah whatever With time, even the most obstinate employers come around. Don’t worry, Bert & Ernie, we have your backs!@sesamestreet @SesameErnie @bertsesame.”
INFLUENCER OF THE DAY
Can rent control solve the housing crisis? Influencers have plenty to say.
“First, we should eliminate burdensome and redundant regulations that discourage responsible development, especially for smaller homes and projects. Second, we should adjust zoning criteria to increase densities near and along urban transit corridors. The best way to reduce housing prices is to increase supply. Rent control, however, disincentives development. This makes it harder for supply to keep up with demand. That why I believe, where rent control has been used, it tends to result in more social inequity and done little to discipline housing prices.”
— Chad Peace, founder and president, IVC Media; founding board member, National Association of Non-Partisan Reformers
MUST-READ: State workers looking to recover ‘fair share’ fees must overcome new California law
OPINIONATED
Columnist Erika Smith believes there is plenty of room for people to support both police officers and victims of officer-involved shootings.
Jan Levine, a retired Superior Court judge in Los Angeles, and Brian Gurwitz, a former senior deputy district attorney in Orange County, urge Brown to sign Senate Bill 1391, which they believe would would prevent young teens from going to adult criminal court.
TOONED OUT
