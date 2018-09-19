Fresnans test out Bird electric scooters

The Bird company unveiled their electric scooters on Aug. 16, 2018 in different parts of Fresno and around Fresno State as part of a university tour across the United States.
By
Up Next
The Bird company unveiled their electric scooters on Aug. 16, 2018 in different parts of Fresno and around Fresno State as part of a university tour across the United States.
By
Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

The go-to source for news on California policy and politics

Capitol Alert

Brown exempts adults from wearing helmets on scooters

By Bryan Anderson

banderson@sacbee.com

September 19, 2018 04:40 PM

Adults won’t need to wear helmets while riding electric scooters on city streets, thanks to a bill Gov. Jerry Brown signed on Wednesday.

The proposal, Assembly Bill 2989 from Assemblyman Heath Flora, R-Ripon, with support from Bird, one of the state’s leading e-scooter rental companies, also permits scooters to be on streets with a speed limit up to 35 mph. Current law bans scooters on streets with speed limits above 25 mph.

Brown signed a different helmet-related bill on Tuesday. Assembly Bill 3077 allows people under 18 cited for not wearing a bike helmet to correct the violation within four months by attending a bicycle safety course and proving they have a helmet that now fits them.

Both measures go into effect Jan. 1

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  