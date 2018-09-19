Brown exempts adults from wearing helmets on scooters

Adults won’t need to wear helmets while riding electric scooters on city streets, thanks to a bill Gov. Jerry Brown signed on Wednesday.

The proposal, Assembly Bill 2989 from Assemblyman Heath Flora, R-Ripon, with support from Bird, one of the state’s leading e-scooter rental companies, also permits scooters to be on streets with a speed limit up to 35 mph. Current law bans scooters on streets with speed limits above 25 mph.

Brown signed a different helmet-related bill on Tuesday. Assembly Bill 3077 allows people under 18 cited for not wearing a bike helmet to correct the violation within four months by attending a bicycle safety course and proving they have a helmet that now fits them.

Both measures go into effect Jan. 1



