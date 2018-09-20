California Democrat runs ad on Fox with anchors slamming his GOP opponent

Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine, has faced intense media scrutiny since his August indictment for campaign finance violations and other charges, including from normally Republican-friendly Fox News. Now, his Democratic opponent in the November midterm elections is using that Fox News criticism in a new campaign ad.
Ammar Campa-Najjar tweeted the ad, which shows clips from a variety of Fox News programs, on Thursday.
“Indicted Congressman Duncan Hunter is paying for ads to what should be his base — Fox News — to defend his embarrassing, criminal actions. So we’re airing this ad on Fox News & letting their anchors do the talking for us,” Campa-Najjar tweeted.
Hunter and his wife, Margaret, were indicted on charges of wire fraud, falsifying records, conspiracy and campaign finance violations.
The indictment said Hunter arranged the theft of campaign funds “by directing his treasurer to obtain a campaign credit card for his wife at a time when she had no formal role,” according to CNN.
The indictment further said Hunter insisted his wife become his paid campaign manager, saying his family needed “the extra money that would come from her salary,” CNN reports.
Several Fox News personalities took Hunter to task when he blamed his wife for the financial improprieties, saying “she handled my finances,” according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Hunter’s indictment comes at a time when many House Republicans, including in California, face dismal polling odds. However, Hunter’s legal troubles so far appear not to be affecting his polling; the poll-aggregating website FiveThirtyEight gave Hunter an 83.5 percent chance of winning reelection.
