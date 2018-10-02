Why PETA opposes Prop. 12 + Poll workers wanted

PETA OPPOSES PROP 12
A ballot measure advocating for more humane animal treatment is receiving opposition from an unlikely source.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, commonly known as PETA, says Proposition 12 doesn’t go far enough in addressing problems with living conditions for animals.
“We cannot and will not support this initiative because it doesn’t change the fact that hens will suffer far into the future,” said Ben Williamson, senior international media director with PETA.
By 2022, egg-laying hens would need to be placed in cage-free housing. Breeding pigs and calves raised for veal would also need to have at least 24 and 43 square feet of floor space, respectively. While Williamson likes that the initiative makes hens free of cages, he insists the animals would still be in cramped spaces on factory farms.
“There’s no such thing as humane meat,” he said. “It’s all a marketing strategy to offset the growing guilt.”
Josh Balk, vice president of farm animal protection at the Humane Society of the United States, said voters strongly support Proposition 12, despite PETA’s opposition. He added that the phase-in before 2022 is designed to allow farmers to adapt to change.
Though the proposal may not go as far as some would like, Balk insists it provides substantial improvements to animal rights.
“Prop. 12 has overwhelming support,” Balk said. “Everyday California voters understand that waiting for utopia is no way to make progress when we can make vast change now.”
WANTED: POLL WORKERS
Election Day is about a month away, renewing the call for poll workers. Registered California voters, legal residents and eligible high school students interested in working are encouraged to contact their county elections office. Student poll workers can receive stipends generally ranging from $65 to $150.
INFLUENCER OF THE DAY
Which party’s voters will be more motivated: Democrats or Republicans? Influencers have plenty to say.
“The President isn’t on the ballot, but he’s the biggest thing to drive this election. How many people who resist this president’s policies and character will turn out to vote? New citizens, women, Latinos, millennials. That turn out will determine the outcome of so many other races in our state.”
— Angie Wei, Chief of Staff, California Labor Federation
OPINIONATED
The Sacramento Bee Editorial Board makes an endorsement in the race for lieutenant governor.
Eric Parfrey, chairman of the executive committee of Sierra Club California, believes Proposition 3 mostly benefits billionaire investors.
Jerry Meral, California water program director for the Natural Heritage Institute and the main proponent of Proposition 3, thinks Proposition 3 will pay for a multitude of water needs.
