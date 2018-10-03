Porn star Stormy Daniels expected to draw massive crowd to Sacramento-area strip club

Stormy Daniels’ Sacramento-area strip club appearance is on, and the porn star is drawing immense interest just as her tell-all memoir hits retailers.

“She has a special following because of her interaction with Donald Trump, and now, kind of the world,” said Mark Boyles, co-owner of Gold Club Centerfolds in Rancho Cordova, where she’s set to perform this weekend.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will perform two back-to-back striptease shows this Friday and Saturday night, with showtimes commencing at 9 p.m. and midnight. Afterward, she’ll be available for “meet-and-greets” with patrons, who will be able take photos with her, Boyles said.

Daniels has gained national attention for her bombshell accusations that she had an affair with Trump in 2006, and later, during the 2016 presidential campaign, accepted a $130,000 payment from former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to keep the sexual relationship secret.

Daniels is expected to widely promote her new book, titled “Full Disclosure,” as she performs across the country. In it, she writes in detail about her decision to disclose her sexual relationship with Trump, and the ensuing legal standoff with the president.

Daniels is not expected to promote her book at the Centerfolds show this weekend, and organizers said she will not be granting media interviews. Her performances are set to be perhaps the most popular the club has seen since opening in 1995.

“She’s generating a lot of interest and conversation. I think that’s positive and good,” Boyles said. “She’s eight times more expensive than the standard porn star we have every week.”

Boyles said the club is expected to sell about 400 tickets each night — a reflection of Daniels’ broad appeal. Regular tickets at the club go for $30 on weekends. A ticket for the Daniels’ show will run $40, including soda.

“It’s fun, she’s attracting a whole new, different kind of crowd,” he said, noting the expectation is that Daniels will draw “an older crowd, and more women than we normally see.”

Tickets are still available for the Friday and Saturday night shows, but they are filling up quickly, Boyles said.

“We’re looking forward to capacity crowds,” he said.