Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom is running for governor, but you won’t find his candidate statement in the 2018 midterm voters guide.
Here’s why you won’t find Gavin Newsom’s campaign statement in the California voter guide

By Andrew Sheeler

October 08, 2018 05:41 PM

California voters will notice a high-profile absence from the state-issued 2018 midterm election voter’s guide — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s candidate statement.

That’s because Newsom, unlike his Republican opponent John Cox, declined to accept the $14.5 million general election campaign campaign spending limit for gubernatorial candidates.

State law requires candidates for state office to keep below expenditure limits — which vary depending on the office being sought — if they want to purchase a 250-word candidate statement in the information guide that the state sends to approximately 19 million registered voters.

According to state election records, the Newsom campaign has spent $21.9 million this year as of Sept. 22. The Cox campaign, by comparison, has spent $8.9 million.

