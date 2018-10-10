Meet California’s most prolific lawmakers + Mail ballots on the way!

TOP DOGS AT THE CAPITOL
The 2017-2018 legislative session is effectively over and focus has shifted to the November election. With a new governor coming to power in the coming months, it’s worth examining which lawmakers have had the most success implementing their agenda. Paul Payne of Sen. Bill Dodd’s office crunched the numbers.
Over the last two years, 1,875 bills have cleared Gov. Jerry Brown’s desk. Here are the lawmakers who have authored the most laws:
T-1 — Sen. Ricardo Lara, D-Bell Gardens (34 bills)
T-1 — Assemblyman Evan Low, D-Campbell (34)
T-3 — Dodd, D-Napa (31)
T-3 — Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo (31)
T-5 — Assemblywoman Cecilia M. Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters (29)
T-5 — Sen. Bob Hertzberg, D-Los Angeles (29)
7 — Assemblyman Richard Bloom, D-Santa Monica (27)
T-8 — Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara (26)
T-8 — Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg (26)
T-10 — Assemblyman Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto (25)
T-10 — Assemblywoman Monique Limón, D-Goleta (25)
T-10 — Assemblyman Mark Stone, D-Scotts Valley (25)
*Note: The Republican with the with the most bills signed was Assemblyman Brian Maienschein of San Diego, with 24.
MAIL BALLOTS ON THE WAY
Your vote-by-mail ballots are on the way, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. If you’ve registered to vote by mail but haven’t received your ballot, you should contact your county elections office. Remember to sign the return envelope before returning your mail ballot.
Voters in Madera, Napa, Nevada, Sacramento and San Mateo counties will automatically receive a ballot by mail. As part of a new experiment, voters in these counties can vote in person at any vote center. Regional centers are replacing neighborhood polling places.
CA VULNERABLE TO CENSUS UNDERCOUNT
California could be in big trouble when residents receive the 2020 Census. Three in four Californians belong to at least one of the populations that are historically undercounted, according to a new report from the Public Policy Institute of California. An undercounting in the Census could prompt California to receive fewer federal dollars and less representation in Congress. While PPIC says California is on track to maintain its 53 seats in the House of Representatives, “the state could easily lose a seat” if traditionally hard-to-count populations and immigrant communities are not reached.
TWEET OF THE DAY
Jennifer Fearing (@Jennifer Fearing) — “BREAKING: @SenFeinstein calls on @forestservice to halt sale of wild horses in California until concerns over potential horse slaughter are addressed. Over 1,000 horses in Devil’s Garden (@ModocNF) at risk.”
INFLUENCER OF THE DAY
Did Jerry Brown make the right decisions on #metoo bills? Influencers have plenty to say.
“Governor Brown and California’s legislature are again leading the nation by enacting laws that increase protections for women, and workers generally, in the face of systemic abuse and harassment. The bills were part of a package referred to as @TakeTheLead in response to the outpouring of sexual misconduct claims during the past year and aim to prevent workplace harassment and help victims of sexual misconduct seek justice. They increase workplace training, education and prevention activities and strengthen the ability of workers to bring forward claims. While the governor vetoed a number of related bills, signing this package into law is a bold statement about our values to protect and defend the most vulnerable.”
— Monica Lozano, President and CEO, California Futures Foundation
OPINIONATED
The Sacramento Bee Editorial Board releases its endorsements for Citrus Heights City Council.
Carl DeMaio, a former San Diego City Council member and sponsor of Proposition 6, urges California voters to support Proposition 6.
Brian Rice, president of the California Professional Firefighters, wants voters to oppose Proposition 6.
