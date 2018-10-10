California has 11 ballot measures to consider. These short videos will help you decide

Voting has started for the Nov. 6 election, and Californians face a long list of candidates for state and local offices — and 11 ballot measures on issues ranging from rent control to farm animals to daylight saving time.
Watch these brief videos to learn what each does, how much each costs taxpayers and consumers and who’s for and against them.
What is Proposition 1? Here's a deeper look at the housing initiative on California's November ballot that would authorize bonds for housing programs.
What is Proposition 2? Here's a look at the homeless housing initiative on California's November ballot that would shift mental health funds to finance housing for homeless.
What is Proposition 3? Here's a deeper look at the dam and water project initiative on California's November ballot that would authorize bonds for water projects.
What is Proposition 4? Here's a deeper look at the initiative on California's November ballot that would authorize bonds for expanding and building children's hospitals.
What is Proposition 5? Here's a deeper look at the property tax initiative on California's November ballot that would allow seniors, the severely disabled or disaster victims.
What is Proposition 6? Here's a deeper look at the gas tax measure on California's November ballot that would repeal a 2017 increase and stop $5 billion a year in road repair projects.
What is Proposition 7? Here's a deeper look at the daylight saving time initiative on California's November ballot that would give the Legislature authority to alter the twice-a-year time change.
What is Proposition 8? Here's a deeper look at the dialysis clinic measure on California's November ballot that would cap dialysis clinic fees.
What is Proposition 10? Here's a deeper look at the rent control initiative on California's November ballot that would authorize stronger rent control laws.
What is Proposition 11? Here's a deeper look at the private ambulance initiative on California's November ballot that would overturn a court decision on work rules at ambulance companies.
What is Proposition 12? Here's a deeper look at the farm animal housing initiative on California's November ballot that would specify space requirements for farm animals.
How will you decide how to vote?
