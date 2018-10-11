‘Voter’s choice’ spikes turnout + New crime measures cleared

Ballots for the November election are now available, and for the second time this year, voters in five of California’s 58 counties — Sacramento, Madera, Napa, Nevada and San Mateo — will see one in their mailboxes without asking.
The experiment that began at the June primary election as a result of Senate Bill 450 in 2014 produced positive results, according to most election officials and experts. More research is underway.
Sending everyone a ballot in the mail and replacing neighborhood polling places with regional centers likely contributed to increased turnout figures in the five counties and statewide, compared to the rock-bottom voter participation numbers recorded at the last gubernatorial primary in 2014. Most of the counties also posted better participation numbers than gubernatorial primaries in 20010 and 2006.
“Each of the five exceeded the statewide average,” Secretary of State Alex Padilla said at a press conference Tuesday. “Turnout is up. We think the convenience as well as the security of the Voters Choice Act is showing good results so far.”
SECOND CHANCES
The past eight years have brought massive change to California’s criminal justice system, from a realignment plan to unstuff California’s unconstitutionally overcrowded prisons to a new law that will prevent courts from charging 14- and 15-years-olds as adults. While the shift reflects the state’s increasingly liberal political leadership and voter base, it has inspired a growing backlash from law enforcement. Last fall, police and prosecutors introduced an initiative to scale back two recent propositions that they argue have emboldened repeat offenders and caused crime rates to skyrocket.
On Wednesday, the Secretary of State cleared two more measures to begin gathering signatures for the 2020 ballot. They would repeal prison realignment and another law that requires cops to collect demographic data for suspects they stop and search. Both were introduced by retired San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Averbeck, who said the laws are making it harder for officers to do their jobs. Though he doesn’t yet have support from any major law enforcement groups, he’s hopeful that police unions will get involved with his campaign and boost the proposals.
PILING ON?
Seeing a lot of back and forth on TV about Proposition 8, the measure to cap fees at private dialysis clinics? As of Wednesday, the dialysis clinic industry had collected more than $99 million in campaign funds to oppose the measure. Supporters, led by Service Employees Union International — United Healthcare Workers West, have posted about $17 million in contributions.
