What to do when you get two ballots in the mailbox + Cox stumps in Orange County

ELECTION OFFICIALS: IT’S ‘COMMON’ TO RECEIVE MULTIPLE BALLOTS
Folsom resident Rodney Cardwell got a surprise in the mail last week. He was puzzled to learn he’d received two ballots:
Cardwell visited the DMV in early August to get a Real ID and thought he was the latest victim in the DMV’s challenges registering voters under the state’s Motor Voter program.
But it turns out it’s not uncommon to get multiple ballots, according to Sacramento County election officials.
“It is common to receive more than one ballot,” Sacramento County election officials said in a statement. “It is the ballot that returns that matters. First one in, wins.”
In Cardwell’s case, he has been registered to vote since April 2000. He received a second ballot because he registered to vote at a DMV office. His old record did not have a driver’s license or social security number, so the two records were never linked. One ballot was named under “Rodney Allan Cardwell,” while the other was under “Rod A. Cardwell.”
According to the election officials, some voters may receive up to three ballots. Once they return one ballot, all others are void.
The officials also said there are other safeguards in place to protect against fraudulent ballots being cast. “In the instance one person tried to vote two ballots as if they were two different people, they would be linked in the voter maintenance phase and legal action would be taken.”
Bottom Line: If you receive two ballots in the mail, just mail one of them. If you have any concerns, you may want to contact your county elections offices.
COX STUMPS IN ORANGE COUNTY
Gavin Newsom isn’t the only one campaigning for other candidates in Orange County. John Cox, the Republican running for governor, is stumping for Assemblyman Matthew Harper, R-Huntington Beach, tonight in Costa Mesa.
Harper won the primary with 42 percent of the vote. His Democratic opponent, Cottie Petrie-Norris, earned 28 percent. Though Harper is in a Republican-leaning district, a strong Democratic turnout could flip the seat blue.
Republicans would need to hold on to all their current seats and pick up three ones now occupied by Democrats in order to break the Democratic supermajority in the Assembly. If Democrats don’t lose any seats they hold in November, they would claim 56 seats — the most the party has held in the Assembly in 40 years.
POD SAVE THE DEMS
California Senate Democrats are getting in on the podcast game, with a new show called “Then There’s California.” The Senate Democratic Caucus officially launched the podcast Monday.
Gavin Newsom (@Gavin Newsom) — “Trump claimed last night that climate change is not man-made, is too expensive to fix, and accused scientists of having a “political agenda.” This isn’t ignorance -- this is the purposeful dismissal of factual evidence and science. And it’s dangerous.”
INFLUENCER OF THE DAY
Should California’s next governor scrap high-speed rail? Influencers have plenty to say.
“The high speed rail project has been in the works for more than 20 years, and I still cannot see it as anything more than a pet project. It costs too much money to build and I’m not sure if the amount of time and resources spent will be worth the return. What is the return on it anyway? We have other, more important projects, that should be top of mind for any “extra” money we have to spend out of our budget surplus: education, infrastructure, housing and even investments into our higher education system are more convincing priorities. The high speed rail will certainly give us bragging rights but with our global economy, world-renowned status as the tech capital, diversity, and massive state population, I think we can afford to let this one go… finally. At this point, how many people would even benefit from the project? Who would use it? And for what purpose? The questions outweigh the answers and our next governor should focus on the priorities that offer more tangible gains in the quality of life for everyday Californians. We can afford to bypass this project, but what we cannot afford is to keep our education system on life support or risk people’s lives with dilapidated roads and unsafe buildings. Scrap it. It’s time to move on.”
— Corey Matthews, Vice President, LeadersUp
MUST-READ: John Cox wants teachers ‘paid like rock stars and baseball players.’ Why they back his opponent.
OPIONATED
The Bee’s Editorial Board endorses West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon and chimes in on other local races. Here’s the list of endorsements thus far.
Assemblymen Jim Patterson, a Fresno Republican, and Vince Fong, a Bakersfield Republican, want a “real review” of California’s Department of Motor Vehicles.
TOONED OUT
