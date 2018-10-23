Fox News apologizes for portraying California senator as suspected murderer

A Fox News host has apologized after a morning news segment showed a picture of California Democratic U.S. Sen Kamala Harris in a story about a murder-suicide suspect in Salt Lake City on Tuesday.

“Now in an earlier version of this story, we showed you the wrong video. We showed you pictures of Kamala Harris instead of Melvin Rowland’s mugshot. We apologize for that error,” host Jillian Mele said following an update on that story.

In the original airing, several photos of Harris, a likely 2020 presidential contender who has been campaigning on behalf of several 2018 Democratic congressional candidates, were shown.

Both the original footage and the correction were shared on Twitter by John Whitehouse, news director for left-leaning Media Matters for America.