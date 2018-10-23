Bernie Sanders rally at UC Davis

Over 9,000 people listened to Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at a rally at UC Davis, Wednesday, June 1, 2016 before the California primary that year.
Bernie Sanders rallying in California this week

By Andrew Sheeler

October 23, 2018 01:26 PM

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a 2016 Democratic presidential candidate rumored to be considering a run in 2020, is set to cap off a week-long tour supporting liberal congressional candidates with a visit to California.

Sanders, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, is also set to visit to Arizona, Colorado, Nevada this week, on a tour that also included stops in Indiana, Michigan, South Carolina, Iowa and Wisconsin.

On Friday, Sanders will visit Southern California, at a time and place that his office has yet to announce. On Saturday, Sanders will attend an 11 a.m. rally with Rep. Barbara Lee at the Berkeley Community Theater, 1930 Allston Way.

