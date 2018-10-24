California lawmakers condemn bomb scares, Trump

The scare that erupted Monday when a explosive device was found at the home of billionaire George Soros spread west to California Wednesday as the San Diego field office of Sen. Kamala Harris was evacuated.

Harris’ office is in a downtown building shared with the San Diego Union-Tribune, which also evacuated. Police later reported that five suspicious packages had nothing explosive inside.

Lily Adams, spokeswoman for Harris, issued a tweet clarifying that the suspicious packages were not addressed to the senator’s office.

Our office was evacuated today after suspicious packages were found near the building. The packages were not addressed to the Senator or our office. We are grateful to the San Diego Police Department for their work to swiftly investigate this issue. — Lily Adams (@adamslily) October 24, 2018

Soros, a major Democratic donor and philanthropist, was the first to receive a suspicious package that contained an explosive device. Similar packages were discovered at the homes of former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Investigations are underway regarding packages found at the office of Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and the New York City offices of CNN.

Two Fresno television stations were evacuated, but police found nothing in a suspicious box that prompted the action.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Wednesday morning to second Vice President Mike Pence’s tweet showing support for those who received the suspicious packages.





That sentiment was echoed by bipartisan condemnations from several members of Congress, including Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, who tweeted “Rest assured, law enforcement will hunt down the criminals who did this and bring them to justice.”

Our country stands united in the face of attempted terrorism targeting President Obama, Secretary Clinton, and CNN. Rest assured law enforcement will hunt down the criminals who did this and bring them to justice. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) October 24, 2018

Other members of Congress to condemn the incident includes Reps. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, and Norma Torres, D-Pomona.

Violence is absolutely unacceptable. Those responsible for these acts of terrorism must be brought justice.

My prayers are with the Obamas, Clintons, Rep. Wasserman Schultz & the journalists who were targeted. As always, I’m deeply grateful to the 1st responders who keep us safe. — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) October 24, 2018

Violence has no place in our democracy. Regardless of our political beliefs, we must stand together to condemn these attempted acts of violence. https://t.co/axMynQirJJ — Rep. Norma Torres (@NormaJTorres) October 24, 2018

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, praised the efforts of first responders in intercepting the packages.

““Once again we are reminded of the heroism of America’s first responders as they work to counter these attempted attacks,” Pelosi tweeted.

Once again, we are reminded of the heroism of America’s first responders as they work to counter these attempted attacks. The goal of terrorists is to instill fear. We will not allow them to diminish our commitment to building a brighter future for communities across America. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) October 24, 2018

Several congressional candidates also took to Twitter to issue condemnations, including Republican Morgan Murtaugh, running in the 53rd congressional district; and Democrats TJ Cox, running in the 21st congressional district, and Katie Hill, running in the 25th congressional district.

I’ll say it again, the hateful rhetoric coming from our leadership on both sides is driving a toxic wedge into our society, inspiring people to shoot up a group of Republican members of Congress & send pipe bombs to prominent Democrat figures. It’s not ok! https://t.co/Vx1oynIcyN — Morgan Murtaugh (@morganmurtaugh) October 24, 2018

Something we can all agree on: violence has no place in our democracy.



These explosive packages are threats against our country and our values. Those responsible must be quickly found and brought to justice. https://t.co/H6Je2lZHnR — TJ Cox (@TJCoxCongress) October 24, 2018

I stand with our elected leaders, their staffs, and the targeted members of our press, today. Thank you all for your service and thank you to the law enforcement working diligently to keep everyone safe. https://t.co/wC9fUwTVmi — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) October 24, 2018

Two lawmakers specifically called Trump out for helping to incite potential violence.

State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, accused Trump of “spawning domestic terrorism” with his rhetoric.

“The president talks about ‘mob rule.’ He needs to look in the mirror,” Wiener tweeted.

The President’s extremist rhetoric is spawning domestic terrorism - violent white nationalists like Proud Boys & the Charlottesville Nazis, people sending bombs to progressives & media. The President talks about “mob rule.” He needs to look in the mirror. https://t.co/niqSgbnO90 — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) October 24, 2018

Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, tweeted that “Trump needs to act like a president today & tell Americans that he condemns political violence & that it’s wrong to attack/threaten journalists who exercise their constitutional rights.”