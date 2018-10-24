California lawmakers condemn bomb scares, Trump

The scare that erupted Monday when a explosive device was found at the home of billionaire George Soros spread west to California Wednesday as the San Diego field office of Sen. Kamala Harris was evacuated.
Harris’ office is in a downtown building shared with the San Diego Union-Tribune, which also evacuated. Police later reported that five suspicious packages had nothing explosive inside.
Lily Adams, spokeswoman for Harris, issued a tweet clarifying that the suspicious packages were not addressed to the senator’s office.
Soros, a major Democratic donor and philanthropist, was the first to receive a suspicious package that contained an explosive device. Similar packages were discovered at the homes of former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.
Investigations are underway regarding packages found at the office of Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and the New York City offices of CNN.
Two Fresno television stations were evacuated, but police found nothing in a suspicious box that prompted the action.
President Donald Trump took to Twitter Wednesday morning to second Vice President Mike Pence’s tweet showing support for those who received the suspicious packages.
That sentiment was echoed by bipartisan condemnations from several members of Congress, including Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, who tweeted “Rest assured, law enforcement will hunt down the criminals who did this and bring them to justice.”
Other members of Congress to condemn the incident includes Reps. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, and Norma Torres, D-Pomona.
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, praised the efforts of first responders in intercepting the packages.
““Once again we are reminded of the heroism of America’s first responders as they work to counter these attempted attacks,” Pelosi tweeted.
Several congressional candidates also took to Twitter to issue condemnations, including Republican Morgan Murtaugh, running in the 53rd congressional district; and Democrats TJ Cox, running in the 21st congressional district, and Katie Hill, running in the 25th congressional district.
Two lawmakers specifically called Trump out for helping to incite potential violence.
State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, accused Trump of “spawning domestic terrorism” with his rhetoric.
“The president talks about ‘mob rule.’ He needs to look in the mirror,” Wiener tweeted.
Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, tweeted that “Trump needs to act like a president today & tell Americans that he condemns political violence & that it’s wrong to attack/threaten journalists who exercise their constitutional rights.”
