Democratic presidential nominee ‘better be a white male,’ Stormy Daniels’ lawyer says

Los Angeles attorney and rumored 2020 Democratic presidential contender Michael Avenatti was quoted in a Time magazine interview as believing that the Democratic presidential nominee “better be a white male.”

Avenatti vociferously denied the comment in an interview with conservative news outlet The Daily Caller.

“I never said that, that’s complete bulls***. That’s my comment, complete bulls***,” Avenatti said, according to The Daily Caller.

Avenatti’s political star began to rise after he began representing adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, in a lawsuit alleging Trump paid Daniels to keep quiet about an affair.

The Daily Caller reported Time magazine issued a statement standing by the reporting of the two authors of the story quoting Avenatti, Molly Ball and Alana Abramson.

Avenatti was quoted as telling the two journalists in a profile about Avenatti’s presidential ambitions that “When you have a white male making the arguments, they carry more weight. … Should they care more weight? Absolutely not. But do they? Yes.”

Avenatti’s remarks drew condemnation from several on Twitter.

Someone tell Michael Avenatti that the people who received the most votes in U.S. history were not white males.



1. Barack Obama (2008)

69,498,516 votes



2. Barack Obama (2012)

65,915,795 votes



3. Hillary Clinton (2016)

65,853,514 votes



4. Donald Trump (2016)

62,984,828 votes pic.twitter.com/gnfBOMlFAG — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 25, 2018

Avenatti is clearly trying to appeal to Never Trumpers because he thinks they won’t be comfortable with electing another person of color as president.



He’s outright advocating for maintaining white male supremacy. — Imani Gandy Corn (@AngryBlackLady) October 25, 2018

Others said the interview showed how similar Avenatti’s campaign style would be to the sitting president’s.

People often compare Avenatti to Trump on civility grounds, but he's also similar in that he screams the quiet part loud https://t.co/540ptyNlWw — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) October 25, 2018

Avenatti himself also took to Twitter to defend himself Thursday.