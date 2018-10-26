Josh Harder, Jeff Denham running neck-and-neck for Congress, poll shows

Republican Rep. Jeff Denham of Turlock is running neck-and-neck with his Democratic challenger, Josh Harder, according to a poll from The New York Times.
It found 47 percent of those surveyed in favor of Harder, while 45 percent favored Denham and 8 percent were undecided. The poll, conducted Oct. 21-25, surveyed 501 people and had a margin of error is plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.
The race for California’s 10th congressional seat is seen as one of the keys to Democrats regaining control of the U.S. House of Representatives, and former President Barack Obama campaigned for Harder last month.
Comments