‘Obvious stunt’ or taking on ‘absurd policy:’ Internet explodes on Trump comment

Reactions were both widespread and visceral Tuesday morning, after Axios published an interview with President Donald Trump in which he said he would use an executive order to end birthright citizenship, despite the 14th Amendment protections in the U.S. Constitution.

The 14th Amendment reads, in part, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

The president lacks the legal authority to undo a constitutional amendment by executive order, but Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina quickly took to Twitter to announce he would introduce legislation to back Trump’s order.

No tricks, all treats! Save 70% on digital access! Treat yourself to unlimited digital access for only $3.99 per month SUBSCRIBE TODAY

In addition, I plan to introduce legislation along the same lines as the proposed executive order from President @realDonaldTrump. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 30, 2018

Several media pundits pointed out that Trump’s remark that the United States is the only country to offer birthright citizenship is false, including CNN’s Jake Tapper.

This is false. At least 30 countries offer birthright citizenship, including almost every country in Central and South America. The US and Canada however are the only two “developed” countries (as defined by IMF) to do so. https://t.co/TzPqMCmKLW — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 30, 2018

30 countries offer birthright citizenship. https://t.co/J76DwMIige pic.twitter.com/hp5bvqIKr1 — Dan Froomkin's White House Watch (@froomkin) October 30, 2018

The Associated Press drew heat for tweeting Trump’s statement without challenging it; the news outlet later took the tweet down and tweeted a correction.

We have deleted a tweet about President Trump's claim that the U.S. is the only country that grants birthright citizenship because it failed to note that his statement was incorrect. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) October 30, 2018

Still others in the media, such as Sam Stein of the Daily Beast, criticized news outlets for giving air time to “an obvious stunt.”

Guys. Trump can’t terminate amendments via executive order. To respond as if he’s ending birthright citizenship because he told an outlet he is ending birthright citizenship is to allow him to be our assignment editor. It’s an obvious stunt — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 30, 2018

But many more on Twitter argued that Trump’s remarks should be taken seriously. The condemnation was bipartisan.

It included criticism from liberal writers such as Jamil Smith of Rolling Stone magazine and Karen Attiah of The Washington Post and conservatives such as Bill Kristol of the Weekly Standard and Michigan Republican Rep. Justin Amash.

I really need y’all to watch this again, and understand how disturbing this clip is. Birthright citizenship is in 14th Amendment—which guaranteed the right of citizenship to all African Americans in 1868. Trump wants to bypass that with an executive order. pic.twitter.com/eiug0L13HP — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) October 30, 2018

We were told Trump's calling Mexicans rapists and plans to build a border wall were a stunt. Same with his calls for a ban on Muslims.



Y'all were wrong then, and dismissing Trump's threats on birthright citizenship is wrong now.



Many of us can't just "ignore" these assaults. — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) October 30, 2018

The shrinking caravan of refugees isn't a threat to the country or the constitutional order. A president who tries to end birthright citizenship by executive order is. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 30, 2018

A president cannot amend Constitution or laws via executive order. Concept of natural-born citizen in #14thAmendment derives from natural-born subject in Britain. Phrase “and subject to the jurisdiction thereof” excludes mainly foreign diplomats, who are not subject to U.S. laws. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) October 30, 2018

In California, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Kevin de León and state Sen. Scott Wiener were among the Democrats condemning the proposal, while Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox told Allie Rasmus, reporter for KTVU, that “I would not use executive orders.”

Leader Pelosi's statement condemning Trump's wish to end birthright citizenship quickly pivots to healthcare, which has become Democrats final argument heading into Election Day. pic.twitter.com/IL6aQn4rFM — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) October 30, 2018

The President’s claim that he can roll back a constitutionally protected birthright to American citizenship is an absurd, racist fantasy. @realDonaldTrump, we’ll see you in court. — Kevin de Leόn (@kdeleon) October 30, 2018

14th Amendment: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States...are citizens of the United States”



Yet Trump says he‘s ending birthright citizenship.



I guess GOP is taking 2nd Amend. approach: if you don’t like the actual language, just announce it says something else! — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) October 30, 2018