Elected Democrats lagging in California statewide races, new poll finds

Democratic businesswoman Eleni Kounalakis holds a commanding lead over fellow Democrat state Sen. Ed Hernandez in the race for California lieutenant governor, according to a new poll released Wednesday.
Two other Democratic lawmakers are lagging in their bids for statewide offices.
The UC Berkeley Institute for Governmental Studies poll surveyed 1,339 likely California voters online, in both English and Spanish, between Oct. 19 and Oct. 25.
That survey found 45 percent of those surveyed favored Kounalakis, while 31 percent preferred Hernandez.
That same poll found that Republican-turned-independent businessman Steve Poizner has a narrow lead over Democratic state Sen. Ricardo Lara of Bell Gardens, 49 percent to 44 percent, in the race for insurance commissioner.
Those polled also favored Democrat Marshall Tuck over Democratic Assemblyman Tony Thurmond in the race for state superintendent of public instruction. Tuck had the support of 48 percent of those surveyed, while Thurmond had 36 percent.
Comments