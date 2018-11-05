Vaccine critic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. blasts California senator in new ad

Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has weighed in on the California state Senate race in Sacramento, cutting a social media ad for independent Eric Frame, who is challenging Democratic Sen. Richard Pan.
“Richard Pan is a Democrat but he takes money from Monsanto and the other big polluters in California,” Kennedy said in the ad.
This isn’t the first time that Pan and Kennedy have crossed paths.
Pan, who is a pediatrician, was the author of Senate Bill 277, which tightened state vaccination requirements for children — a move that put him in the crosshairs of the vocal anti-vaccination movement.
In 2015, at a Sacramento screening of a film purporting to link vaccines to autism, Kennedy said, “This is a holocaust, what this is doing to our country.”
He later apologized for using the word “holocaust.”
Frame, too, is a critic of SB 277, and has called for restoration of vaccination exemptions the bill eliminated.
Pan has been a champion of vaccinations, and regularly uses his Twitter account to promote the medical benefit that they provide children.
In a tweet Monday, Pan wrote, “Proud to be supported by the people of (Senate District 6). Anti-vaxxers can’t be bothered with elections and science.”
